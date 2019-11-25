Senate hopeful slams Graham for blocking Armenian Genocide res.

PanARMENIAN.Net - Senator Lindsey Graham’s challenger, Jaime Harrison, has hammered him for blocking the Armenian Genocide Resolution in Senate.

"1.5 million people were expelled from their homes or killed in the Armenian Genocide. It's despicable that Lindsey Graham is playing political games with this resolution," Harrison said in a tweet.

“The ANCA welcomes Jaime Harrison’s principled criticism of Lindsey Graham’s obstruction of an up-or-down vote on S.Res.150,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Suren Hamparian.

“We need a Senator from South Carolina who won’t enforce foreign vetoes, including against honest American remembrance of Turkey’s WWI-era genocide of millions of Armenians and other Christian martyrs.”

Harrison and Graham are locked in a tight race for a Senate seat from South Carolina.

As reported recently, Graham blocked the resolution at the request of a senior White House official.