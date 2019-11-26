UNESCO to mark anniversaries of two Armenian greats

UNESCO to mark anniversaries of two Armenian greats
November 26, 2019 - 10:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 40th Session of the UNESCO General Conference currently underway in Paris, France has decided to include the 150th birthday of Armenian composer Alexander Spendiaryan and the 100th birthday of filmmaker Henri Verneuil in the organization's Calendar of anniversaries of eminent personalities and important events for 2020-2021.

The proposals were submitted by Armenia in partnership with Georgia, Iran, Russia, France and Italy.

Since 1998, 25 anniversaries submitted by Armenia have been included in the UNESCO Calendar.

Two anniversaries submitted by the country were included in the Calendar for 2018-2019: the 150th birthday of composer, ethnomusicologist, researcher and singer Komitas Vardapet (Soghomon Soghomonian),1869-1935; and the 150th birthday of poet, writer, translator Hovhannes Tumanian (1869-1923).

