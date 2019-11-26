UNESCO to mark anniversaries of two Armenian greats
November 26, 2019 - 10:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 40th Session of the UNESCO General Conference currently underway in Paris, France has decided to include the 150th birthday of Armenian composer Alexander Spendiaryan and the 100th birthday of filmmaker Henri Verneuil in the organization's Calendar of anniversaries of eminent personalities and important events for 2020-2021.
The proposals were submitted by Armenia in partnership with Georgia, Iran, Russia, France and Italy.
Since 1998, 25 anniversaries submitted by Armenia have been included in the UNESCO Calendar.
Two anniversaries submitted by the country were included in the Calendar for 2018-2019: the 150th birthday of composer, ethnomusicologist, researcher and singer Komitas Vardapet (Soghomon Soghomonian),1869-1935; and the 150th birthday of poet, writer, translator Hovhannes Tumanian (1869-1923).
Top stories
The Armenian Ambassador to Iraq announced that Yerevan is planning to open a new consulate in the Kurdistan Region.
Republican Senator David Purdue on November 21 blacked the passage of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Lord Ara Darzi has urged the United Kingdom to follow the United States' lead and recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Armenia has improved its standing in a report assessing the state of internet freedoms in 65 countries.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran Guard chief warns U.S. not to "cross red lines" Iran will destroy the United States and its allies if they cross Tehran's red lines, the head of the IRGC said.
Air pollution "may trigger Alzheimer's-like brain changes" Air pollution may trigger Alzheimer's-like brain changes and speed memory decline in older adults, a study says.
Obese teenagers at risk for brain damage: study A new study reports that MRI scanning of the brain shows signs of brain damage in obese adolescents.
Helicopter crash in Mali leaves 13 French troops dead Thirty-eight French soldiers have been killed in Mali since France launched a military intervention in 2013.