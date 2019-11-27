District of Columbia passes Armenian Genocide resolution

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the historic and overwhelming bipartisan passage of the Armenian Genocide resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives, the District of Columbia Council approved a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide, reported the Armenian Assembly of America.

The resolution is “to recognize and reflect on the 104th anniversary of the 1915 Armenian Genocide and on the importance of educating District of Columbia residents on the Armenian Genocide.”

“The Armenian Assembly of America welcomes the passage of this resolution, and especially applauds the emphasis on the importance of education,” Executive Director Bryan Ardouny stated.

Some three dozen countries, 49 U.S. States, dozens of international organizations and regional councils have so far recognized the killing of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.