AtlasGlobal "temporarily suspends" all flights
November 27, 2019 - 10:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish airline AtlasGlobal has announced that it is temporarily suspending all flights — including those to Yerevan, Armenia — due to "financial difficulties".
The company said they have "have entered a new phase of restructuring" their operations and have temporarily suspended all flights until December 21.
"During this period, all flight irregularities on the tickets until the December 15 will be assessed by our teams. All procedures regarding involuntary change and/or refund will be announced on December 16," the carrier said.
Tickets sales will be suspended until December 16.
AtlasGlobal’s fleet consists of eleven leased Airbus airplanes, including three A330-200 and A320 family aircraft.
