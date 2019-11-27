Turkey Security Council weighs in on Armenian Genocide recognition
November 27, 2019 - 15:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's National Security Council has condemned decisions about the Genocide of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923, Ahval reports.
The moves comes on the heels of a resolution adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives recognizing the Genocide on October 29.
The vote arrived in a time of heightened tensions in U.S.-Turkey relations over a string of issues including Turkey’s Syria offensive and purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system.
