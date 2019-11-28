Armenia, Kyrgyzstan agree to strengthen trade ties
November 28, 2019 - 10:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Wednesday, November 27 agreed to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.
The two met ahead of a plenary session of the Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Bishkek on Thursday.
According to a press release, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation.
Pashinyan said geographic distance is no obstacle for developing trade ties in the 21st century.
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia established diplomatic relations in 1993 and have since signed over 20 agreements on cooperation.
