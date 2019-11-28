Kurdistan Armenian village caught in Turkey's invasion of Syria: Al-Monitor

Kurdistan Armenian village caught in Turkey's invasion of Syria: Al-Monitor
November 28, 2019 - 11:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's invasion of Syria has been sowing terror in Avrzog, a tiny Armenian village lying 10 kilometers (six miles) south of the Turkish border on the edge of the Barwari Bela Valley in Iraqi Kurdistan, Al-Monitor says in an article.

The whirring of Turkish drones followed by the screech of F-16 jets dumping their payloads on PKK targets provides the ambient noise in the region sandwiched between Syria and Turkey.

A string of Christian villages hugging the Turkish border now lie empty. “Turkey is the most tyrannical state in the region,” asserted village head Nersik Garip.

Like the rest of the village’s 280 inhabitants, Garip is descended from survivors of the 1915 Genocide of the Armenians and other Christian minorities by the Ottoman Empire. “We have not been touched yet, but we cannot help but worry. America, Europe has done nothing to stop the Turks,” he said. The people of Avrzog were not just robbed of their lands. “We don’t speak Armenian but Kurdish. We have forgotten our mother tongue,” Garip said with a hint of shame.

Launched on Oct. 9, Turkey’s “Operation Peace Spring” has displaced at least 200,000 people and left 90 civilians dead, according to the Kurdish Red Crescent operating within Syria.

