U.S. Southwestern University offers scholarships to Artsakh lawyers
November 28, 2019 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Law School of the Southwestern University in in Georgetown, Texas, which will enable Artsakh lawyers to receive quality education at the university with full scholarships.
The memorandum was signed on the basis of agreements reached during Beglaryan's visit in summer to the United States with the active support of the Armenian Bar Association of the United States.
Under the agreement, the Law School of the Southwestern University has committed to providing full scholarships for Southwestern's LL.M. Program as well as enrollment in various courses, and hosting visiting scholars interested in advancing their scholarship and professional development.
“This is an exciting and bright opportunity for Artsakh lawyers and students to hone their human rights-related skills and knowledge, as well as to explore the developments and trends in international and American law. Thanks to the Armenian Bar Association and Southwestern University, the Artsakh human rights protection system will get a fresh and effective contribution in terms of its capacity building, which is highly needed because of the lack of the country's international engagement," Beglaryan said.
Top stories
Archaeologists have discovered the grave of an injured woman who died during the Iron Age.
The District of Columbia Council approved a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide.
Graham blocked a resolution that would recognize the Armenian Genocide at the request of a senior White House official.
The Armenian Ambassador to Iraq announced that Yerevan is planning to open a new consulate in the Kurdistan Region.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran calls for 'firm' response after Iraqi protesters torch consulate Iran has called on Iraqi authorities to respond to protesters who attacked Tehran's consulate in Najaf.
Former Yerevan police chief killed in explosion in Russia: Media A building allegedly collapsed after a gas exploded in unknown circumstances, and Karapetyan died as a result.
Curbing teen smoking key to tobacco control: experts In an important period of development, teenagers are not fully aware of the chronic hazards caused by smoking.
Azerbaijani ruling party decides to dissolve parliament The issue will be raised at a parliament session on Friday, where the ruling party represents majority.