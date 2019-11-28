U.S. Southwestern University offers scholarships to Artsakh lawyers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Law School of the Southwestern University in in Georgetown, Texas, which will enable Artsakh lawyers to receive quality education at the university with full scholarships.

The memorandum was signed on the basis of agreements reached during Beglaryan's visit in summer to the United States with the active support of the Armenian Bar Association of the United States.

Under the agreement, the Law School of the Southwestern University has committed to providing full scholarships for Southwestern's LL.M. Program as well as enrollment in various courses, and hosting visiting scholars interested in advancing their scholarship and professional development.

“This is an exciting and bright opportunity for Artsakh lawyers and students to hone their human rights-related skills and knowledge, as well as to explore the developments and trends in international and American law. Thanks to the Armenian Bar Association and Southwestern University, the Artsakh human rights protection system will get a fresh and effective contribution in terms of its capacity building, which is highly needed because of the lack of the country's international engagement," Beglaryan said.