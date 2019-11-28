Los Angeles City Council honors Harout Pamboukjian
November 28, 2019 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday, November 26 honored Armenian singer Harout Pamboukjian declaring November 26 “Harout Pamboukjian Day", Asbarez reports.
The effort was initiated by Councilmember Monica Rodriguez (CD-7) to recognize Pamboukjian’s decades of contribution to Armenian music and elevating Armenian culture in Los Angeles.
Also speaking at the event was Councilmember Paul Krekorian (CD-2). He praised Pamboukjian for his continued dedication to keeping Armenian music alive and the effects it has had on the city’s cultural advancement.
Top stories
Archaeologists have discovered the grave of an injured woman who died during the Iron Age.
The District of Columbia Council approved a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide.
Graham blocked a resolution that would recognize the Armenian Genocide at the request of a senior White House official.
The Armenian Ambassador to Iraq announced that Yerevan is planning to open a new consulate in the Kurdistan Region.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran calls for 'firm' response after Iraqi protesters torch consulate Iran has called on Iraqi authorities to respond to protesters who attacked Tehran's consulate in Najaf.
Former Yerevan police chief killed in explosion in Russia: Media A building allegedly collapsed after a gas exploded in unknown circumstances, and Karapetyan died as a result.
Curbing teen smoking key to tobacco control: experts In an important period of development, teenagers are not fully aware of the chronic hazards caused by smoking.
Azerbaijani ruling party decides to dissolve parliament The issue will be raised at a parliament session on Friday, where the ruling party represents majority.