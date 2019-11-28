Los Angeles City Council honors Harout Pamboukjian

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday, November 26 honored Armenian singer Harout Pamboukjian declaring November 26 “Harout Pamboukjian Day", Asbarez reports.

The effort was initiated by Councilmember Monica Rodriguez (CD-7) to recognize Pamboukjian’s decades of contribution to Armenian music and elevating Armenian culture in Los Angeles.

Also speaking at the event was Councilmember Paul Krekorian (CD-2). He praised Pamboukjian for his continued dedication to keeping Armenian music alive and the effects it has had on the city’s cultural advancement.