Former Yerevan police chief killed in explosion in Russia: Media

Former Yerevan police chief killed in explosion in Russia: Media
November 28, 2019 - 14:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The former chief of police of the Armenian capital of Yerevan, Ashot Karapetyan, has died as a result of an explosion in Russia, Shamshyan.com reports citing sources.

A building allegedly collapsed after a gas exploded in unknown circumstances, and Karapetyan died as a result, the source said.

Related links:
Shamshyan.com. Ռուսաստանում պայթյունի հետևանքով մահացել է ոստիկանության Երևան քաղաքի վարչության նախկին պետ, ոստիկանության գեներալ-մայոր Աշոտ Կարապետյանը
 Top stories
Armenians feel as safe as the Swiss, new Gallup poll saysArmenians feel as safe as the Swiss, new Gallup poll says
Armenians and the Swiss said they feel equally safe walking alone in their area at night, according to to the Index.
Forbes: Yerevan is a jewel for travel, food and wineForbes: Yerevan is a jewel for travel, food and wine
Yerevan is generally a safe, friendly and vibrant city with attractive architecture and rich history.
Minister: Armenia expects Russian SU-30SM fighter jets by early 2020Minister: Armenia expects Russian SU-30SM fighter jets by early 2020
Armenia is expecting the jets in December 2019 or January-February 2020 under a contract signed with Russia.
Armenian Consulate in LA raises “Seal Team” episode on KarabakhArmenian Consulate in LA raises “Seal Team” episode on Karabakh
The Armenian diplomatic missions are actively engaged in the process of clarifying details of the episode.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
IAEA rates Armenia's nuclear security level at 3.82 out of 4
CNN: Yerevan a most beautiful city where you can skip tourist crowds
Armenia leads Warrior of Peace competition of Int’l Army Games
62% of Armenians have positive image of EU: survey
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iran calls for 'firm' response after Iraqi protesters torch consulate Iran has called on Iraqi authorities to respond to protesters who attacked Tehran's consulate in Najaf.
Los Angeles City Council honors Harout Pamboukjian The effort was initiated by Councilmember Monica Rodriguez to recognize Pamboukjian’s decades of contribution to Armenian music.
Curbing teen smoking key to tobacco control: experts In an important period of development, teenagers are not fully aware of the chronic hazards caused by smoking.
Azerbaijani ruling party decides to dissolve parliament The issue will be raised at a parliament session on Friday, where the ruling party represents majority.