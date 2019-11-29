Georgia removes two town signs with Armenian names
November 29, 2019 - 12:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Georgian Road Department has dismantled town signs of the Armenian villages of Majadia and Dadesh in Javakheti, which included the names of the settlements in Armenian alongside the English and Georgian versions.
Artyush Grigoryan, the President of the Board Javakhk Fund, was the first to report on and mock the decision.
“After this courageous move, everything in Georgia will fall into place, the opposition will stop the massive rallies, the Russians will return Abkhazia and Ossetia, Turkey will abandon its plans to turkify Ajaria, Azerbaijan will forget the David Gareja monastery, and Georgians will live happily ever after,” Grigoryan said.
