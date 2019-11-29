Armenian church in Turkey turned into trash dump

PanARMENIAN.Net - Aziziye municipality in Turkey’s Erzurum province is collecting construction waste near the Armenian St. Minas church, Demokrat Haber reports.

Built by Armenians in 1790 and registered as a historical monument in 2010, the church is now under threat of complete destruction.

The paintings on the inner walls of the church have been largely erased, and the building has been further destroyed by treasure hunters.

Residents say the municipality collects construction debris from around the neighborhood and dumps the waste near the church, which they fear could remain under rubble piles soon.