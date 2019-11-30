Eric Esrailian accepts challenge to donate to All-Armenian Fund
November 30, 2019 - 15:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-American doctor and producer Eric Esrailian has accepted Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and System Of A Down Frontman Serj Tankian's challenge to donate money to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund every month.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was the first to launch the challenge when speaking at the annual marathon on Thursday, November 28, where he revealed that he is donating AMD10,000 (approx. $22-23) to the Fund each month.
The PM then invited Ohanian, Tankian and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West — all of them having Armenian roots — to donate too.
Esrailian shared a tweet, challengin entrepreneur and businesswoman Carolyn Rafaelian, pop legend Cher and the latter's friend, Paulette Howell.
Hayastan all-Armenian Fund hosted its 22nd annual Thanksgiving Day telethon to raise almost $9.9 million with the help of Armenians around the world on Thursday, November 28.
Top stories
Ohanian and Tankian accepted Pashinyan’s challenge to donate money to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund every month.
Archaeologists have discovered the grave of an injured woman who died during the Iron Age.
The District of Columbia Council approved a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide.
Graham blocked a resolution that would recognize the Armenian Genocide at the request of a senior White House official.
