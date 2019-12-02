Armenian PM, Artsakh President discuss relations, polls

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan in Stepanakert on Sunday, December 1, his officie said in a press release.

The parties went over a wide range of issues concerning cooperation between the governments of Armenia and Artsakh.

Issues related to the upcoming elections in Artsakh and the need to hold free and transparent polls were stressed at the meeting.