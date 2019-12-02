Armenian PM, Artsakh President discuss relations, polls
December 2, 2019 - 11:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan in Stepanakert on Sunday, December 1, his officie said in a press release.
The parties went over a wide range of issues concerning cooperation between the governments of Armenia and Artsakh.
Issues related to the upcoming elections in Artsakh and the need to hold free and transparent polls were stressed at the meeting.
Top stories
Ohanian and Tankian accepted Pashinyan’s challenge to donate money to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund every month.
Archaeologists have discovered the grave of an injured woman who died during the Iron Age.
The District of Columbia Council approved a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide.
Graham blocked a resolution that would recognize the Armenian Genocide at the request of a senior White House official.
Partner news
Latest news
New variety of apples can stay fresh for 12 months The Cosmic Crunch apple is promised to offer fans of the fruit an extra juicy and crispy experience.
Azerbaijani President asked to dissolve parliament The next election is not due until November 2020, but the president has the right to dissolve the parliament.
"Frozen 2" nabs highest-grossing weekend in Thanksgiving history The film continues the adventures of Princess Anna, Queen Elsa and Olaf the snowman.
Iran “seriously reconsider” stepping back from UN atomic watchdog Iran is frustrated by Europe’s refusal to defy the threat of US sanctions against any European company that trades with Iran.