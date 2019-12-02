Diyarbakir Bar Assn being sued for Armenian Genocide declaration

PanARMENIAN.Net - Batman Heavy Penal Court in Turkey has ruled that a lawsuit shall be filed against the former chair and 10 executive board members of the Diyarbakır Bar Association over their declaration titled "We share the unmitigated great sorrow of Armenian People" published on April 24, Bianet reports.

The Association's message paid homage to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The definition of "genocide" of the United Nations (UN) Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect was conceptualized and penned by drawing inspiration from what was done to the Armenian people. The memory of the massacres, exiles and deportation in Armenian-populated İstanbul, Diyarbakır, Van and several other provinces in Turkey is still alive and we remember with respect all innocent Armenians who lost their lives in genocide," the statement said.

The former Bar Chair and executive board members will now be charged with "openly inciting the public to enmity and hatred and degrading the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM)."

As reported by Medyascope.tv, the trial will be held at the Heavy Penal Court in Diyarbakır.