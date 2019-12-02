Diyarbakir Bar Assn being sued for Armenian Genocide declaration
December 2, 2019 - 12:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Batman Heavy Penal Court in Turkey has ruled that a lawsuit shall be filed against the former chair and 10 executive board members of the Diyarbakır Bar Association over their declaration titled "We share the unmitigated great sorrow of Armenian People" published on April 24, Bianet reports.
The Association's message paid homage to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.
The definition of "genocide" of the United Nations (UN) Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect was conceptualized and penned by drawing inspiration from what was done to the Armenian people. The memory of the massacres, exiles and deportation in Armenian-populated İstanbul, Diyarbakır, Van and several other provinces in Turkey is still alive and we remember with respect all innocent Armenians who lost their lives in genocide," the statement said.
The former Bar Chair and executive board members will now be charged with "openly inciting the public to enmity and hatred and degrading the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM)."
As reported by Medyascope.tv, the trial will be held at the Heavy Penal Court in Diyarbakır.
Top stories
Ohanian and Tankian accepted Pashinyan’s challenge to donate money to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund every month.
Archaeologists have discovered the grave of an injured woman who died during the Iron Age.
The District of Columbia Council approved a resolution affirming the Armenian Genocide.
Graham blocked a resolution that would recognize the Armenian Genocide at the request of a senior White House official.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
New variety of apples can stay fresh for 12 months The Cosmic Crunch apple is promised to offer fans of the fruit an extra juicy and crispy experience.
Azerbaijani President asked to dissolve parliament The next election is not due until November 2020, but the president has the right to dissolve the parliament.
"Frozen 2" nabs highest-grossing weekend in Thanksgiving history The film continues the adventures of Princess Anna, Queen Elsa and Olaf the snowman.
Iran “seriously reconsider” stepping back from UN atomic watchdog Iran is frustrated by Europe’s refusal to defy the threat of US sanctions against any European company that trades with Iran.