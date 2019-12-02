Armenia's average salary higher than Azerbaijan's: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - The average salary in Armenia amounted to $385 in the third quarter of 2019, the Statcommittee of the Commonwealth of Independent States—of which Armenia is a member—said in a report.

Data shows that the average salary in Armenia grew by $15 against the second quarter, and by $30 against the first three months of 2019.

In neighboring Azerbaijan, meanwhile, the average salary in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to $375, in the second – $350, in the first - $340. Thus, Armenia has again outperformed Azerbaijan in terms of average salary.

Russia ($705), Belarus ($545) and Kazakhstan ($495) top the rankings in the region in terms of nominal salaries.