Armenia's average salary higher than Azerbaijan's: report
December 2, 2019 - 14:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The average salary in Armenia amounted to $385 in the third quarter of 2019, the Statcommittee of the Commonwealth of Independent States—of which Armenia is a member—said in a report.
Data shows that the average salary in Armenia grew by $15 against the second quarter, and by $30 against the first three months of 2019.
In neighboring Azerbaijan, meanwhile, the average salary in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to $375, in the second – $350, in the first - $340. Thus, Armenia has again outperformed Azerbaijan in terms of average salary.
Russia ($705), Belarus ($545) and Kazakhstan ($495) top the rankings in the region in terms of nominal salaries.
