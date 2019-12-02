HayPost's new souvenir sheet honors Komitas

December 2, 2019 - 13:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to the theme “Prominent Armenians. 150th anniversary of Komitas” was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC on Sunday, December 1.

With nominal value of AMD 1100, the sheet was authored by designer Gevorg Poghosyan and is printed in France's Cartor printing house with a print-run of 20 000 pcs.

The postage stamp itself depicts Armenian Vardapet, composer, singer, ethnomusicologist, musicologist and teacher Komitas (Soghomon Soghomonyan, 1869-1935). The stamp also depicts the logo of UNESCO as the 150th birthday of Komitas was included in the 2018-2019 UNESCO calendar of renowned people and important events.

The souvenir sheet depicts the Holy Etchmiadzin Cathedral as well as the signature of Komitas.

The sheet was cancelled by the Minister of High-Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harityunyan, the Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Haik Avagyan, Bishop Anushavan Zhamkochyan, the President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.

