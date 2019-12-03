Armenian American Museum Gala happening on December 8
December 3, 2019 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2nd Annual Armenian American Museum Gala is sold out heading into the signature event of the year on Sunday, December 8 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Hundreds of supporters, community leaders, and public officials are expected to attend the Gala. The event will celebrate and support the landmark project as it approaches its historic groundbreaking year.
“We are excited to join our supporters and friends for a memorable evening in support of the Armenian American Museum and we look forward to celebrating our distinguished honorees for the evening who inspire us through their work and contributions,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “The 2nd Annual Gala will mark a special occasion as we approach our historic groundbreaking year.”
The distinguished honorees of the 2nd Annual Gala include former U.S. Secretary of Navy and Assistant Secretary of Defense Paul R. Ignatius, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck Senior Partner Kenneth L. Khachigian.
Award-winning television personality and Emmy nominated travel host Laura McKenzie will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening.
Major sponsors include Bank of America, Mr. & Mrs. Vartan and Janet Barsoumian, Dickranian Foundation, GASKA Alliance Foundation, Glumac, JHM Charitable Foundation, Mr. & Mrs. Timmy and Seda Mardirossian, Massis Kabob, Mgrublian Center for Human Rights, New York Life Southern California, Mr. & Mrs. Bedros and Anna Oruncakciel, and Mr. Chris Pogosyan.
