OSCE to conduct monitoring of Artsakh contact line on December 4
December 3, 2019 - 13:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will conduct a monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Wednesday, December 4.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
The Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
