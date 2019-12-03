Family gets decent home after 12 years of living in metal container

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Mheryan family lived in a metal container for 12 years. The family father, Samvel tried to build a stone house on his own but he could only build the walls and the roof in seven years. The problems of the large family, the family’s increasing expenses and the social condition have forced them to adapt to reality and delay the construction works started.

To speed up the solution of the problem and to help to sooner move from the metal container, the partners of housing program of over ten years united their forces this summer. The dream of the family has finally become a reality with the support of VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia volunteers.

The heads and teams of partner organizations visited Mrgavet village of Ararat region to share the joy of housewarming with the family.

“After years of persistent yet useless efforts, our family finally has a stone house. Home with all amenities – a kitchen, a bathroom, large and bright rooms. It was a dream that seemed impossible for our family living inside the metal walls for many years. I am very grateful for the support,” - said the young mother of the family, Tehmina.

“Today I want to speak about one of the most important achievements of this program. All the beneficiary families, which used to live in container houses, have literally got rid of both bad memories and metal containers. This means that they understand there is no returning to the past and they make efforts to ensure that. This is a very good result and that’s how it should be. I am happy to say that we as partners have managed to convey optimism and belief in future,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

“The family lived in a metal container for 12 years dreaming of completing the construction of their semi-constructed house one day. With the support of VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, the family can finally enjoy a comfortable home, and raise their children in a home with better housing conditions. I'm happy for this family,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

This year, with the support of VivaCell-MTS 46 houses have been built, renovated, or purchased. VivaCell-MTS has allocated about AMD 120 million for the housing project.

Overall, owing to the partnership, 208 families have been supported.