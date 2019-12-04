Pashinyan discusses Karabakh with Armenia, Artsakh Foreign Ministers
December 4, 2019 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, December 3 discussed the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh confilct with Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh (Karabakh) Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Masis Mayilyan in Yerevan.
The meeting focused on issues of cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh in the Kar against the background of the conflict settlement process.
The sides stressed the importance of holding such meetings on a regular basis in order to sum up the joint work and outline future activities.
During the meeting, views were exchanged on the developments in the conflict settlement process, with Pashinyan stressing the need for involving the democratically elected authorities of Artsakh in the peace process.
The events and meetings to be held on the margins of the 26th OSCE Ministerial Conference in Bratislava were also discussed.
