CoE to review Armenia's implementation of ECHR judgments

PanARMENIAN.Net - From 3 to 5 December, the Committee of Ministers will examine how Council of Europe member states, including Armenia, implement judgments of the European Court of Human Rights.

The Committee of Ministers supervises the execution of judgments of the European Court of Human Rights at four regular meetings every year.

"On Armenia, the Committee of Ministers will examine the implementation of the following ECtHR’s judgment:

Chiragov and other: The case concerns six Azerbaijani refugees who are unable to return to their homes and property in the district of Lachin, from where they had been forced to flee in 1992 during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Last time the execution of the judgment was examined by the Committee of Ministers in March, 2017" a statement from the Council of Europe said.

As a rule, the decisions are made available on the last day of the meeting, i.e. on December 5.