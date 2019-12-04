Armenian PM’s wife invites Azerbaijan’s First lady to Artsakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - The wife of the Armenian Prime Minister, Anna Hakobyan, has invited Azerbaijani First Lady Mehriban Aliyevato Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) to listen to mugham.

Mugham is a genre of music that weds orally transmitted music with classical written poetry.

Speaking at the UN Security Council conference Women, Peace and Security, Hakobyan said the Armenian side is ready to fulfil the dream of Aliyeva, who had earlier revealed she dreams of listening to mugham in Artsakh.

Hakobyan said Aliyeva will be a guest of the Armenian people.

“We know how to honor a guest, and one of the rules of hospitality is to honor one with music,” Hakobyan said, adding that she is ready to visit Azerbaijan if Aliyeva accepts her invitation.