Armenian PM’s wife invites Azerbaijan’s First lady to Artsakh
December 4, 2019 - 13:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The wife of the Armenian Prime Minister, Anna Hakobyan, has invited Azerbaijani First Lady Mehriban Aliyevato Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) to listen to mugham.
Mugham is a genre of music that weds orally transmitted music with classical written poetry.
Speaking at the UN Security Council conference Women, Peace and Security, Hakobyan said the Armenian side is ready to fulfil the dream of Aliyeva, who had earlier revealed she dreams of listening to mugham in Artsakh.
Hakobyan said Aliyeva will be a guest of the Armenian people.
“We know how to honor a guest, and one of the rules of hospitality is to honor one with music,” Hakobyan said, adding that she is ready to visit Azerbaijan if Aliyeva accepts her invitation.
Top stories
The meeting will take place on the sidelines of an OSCE council, with mediation from the Minsk Group co-chairs.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has thanked the United States House of Representatives for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Gakharia replaced Bakhtadze As PM in early September, having previously served as the Interior Minister of the country.
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
Partner news
Latest news
China CRISPR baby experiment may have created "unintended mutations" The gene editing performed on twins to immunise them against HIV may have failed and created unintended mutations.
One radiotherapy dose as effective as 5 doses for spinal cancer Spinal canal compression is a common complication in cancer patients when the cancer has spread to their spine.
Azerbaijani parliament suspends legislative activity The parliament will continue its activity, but the MPs will not gather for adoption of laws and decisions until new elections
Iran's Rouhani calls for release of "unarmed, innocent" protesters Hassan Rouhani has called for the release of any unarmed and innocent people arrested during unrest.