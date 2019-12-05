Armenian, Azeri Foreign Ministers' next meeting slated for early 2020
December 5, 2019 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers' next meeting will happen in early 2020, the two agreed at a meeting in Bratislava on Wednesday, December 4.
The meeting of Armenia's Zohrab Mnatskanyan and Azerbaijan's Elmar Mammadyarov was held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer(U.S.), as well as the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.
The sides met in the Slovakian capital to discuss the ceasefire, confidence-building measures, as well as plans to continue working together early next year.
The Armenian foreign policy chief cited the mutual visits of Armenian, Artsakh and Azerbaijani journalists as a "modest result" in the process of preparing peoples for peace.
Also, Mnatsakanyan once again stressed the importance of involving the authorities of Artsakh in the negotiation process.
