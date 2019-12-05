Turkey angered over Lithuanian leader's Armenian Genocide remarks

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Lithuanian Ambassador to Turkey was summoned by Ankara following Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda's statement that "Turkey carried out the Genocide of Armenians", LRT reports.

However, Turkey did not lodge a formal protest.

Nausėda said Lithuania recognizes that Turkey is a NATO ally that carried out the genocide of Armenians, during an interview with the Lithuanian news website Delfi.lt.

The Lithuanian president said "the US Congress has recently recognized [the Genocide] as well," adding rhetorically, whether one could "imagine a situation when a NATO member state would not recognize the Holocaust?"

The meeting of Lithuanian Ambassador Audrius Bruzga and Aylin Tashan, a representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, took place in the second half of November, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry told BNS.

Turkey summons ambassadors every time a country leader or parliament recognizes or mentions the Armenian Genocide.