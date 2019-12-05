EU approves import of snails from Armenia
December 5, 2019 - 17:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union has authorised the export of snails from Armenia to the 28 members of the bloc, the EU delegation in Yerevan said in a tweet.
"This is the 3rd product of animal origin from Armenia for which EU grated access to its market," the tweet reads.
"The other two are honey and crawfish [whose export was] authorised in 2008."
Top stories
Armenia hopes to reach an economic growth rate of 7-9% over the period of 2020-22, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.
The meeting specifically focused on the possibility of investing and implementing new projects in the future.
The export of fruit wines from Armenia grew by 41% in the first seven months of 2019 against the same period last year.
Sellers said: “It has been a tough year for many thousands of direct and indirect stakeholders in the Amulsar Project."
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijan sets early parliamentary elections for Feb. 9 Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the dissolution of the country's parliament.
Armenia FM stresses Karabakh people's right to self-determination (video) Mnatsakanyan made the remarks at the 26th Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava.
Parkinson's drug shows promise in treating dementia If the drug is approved for DRP, it would be the first therapy approved by the FDA for dementia-related psychosis.
Takeo Kanade meets Armenia's ICT community at VivaCell-MTS Takeo Kanade is the 2019 Laureate of the Global IT Award and the founder of Origami World theory.