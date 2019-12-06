Roma coach says Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ready to face Inter
December 6, 2019 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has said that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ready to play against Inter Milan on Friday, December 6, Football Italia reports.
The attacking midfielder on loan from Arsenal had missed the past seven league games due to a tear in his abductor muscle.
Fonseca gave an update on the situation regarding the knocks on Diego Perotti, Mkhitaryan and Justin Kluivert, and added that Davide Santon is in contention to play his third game in a week.
“Both of them [Perotti and Mkhitaryan] are in good condition. They are ready to play tomorrow. Kluivert has been through some exams, but they are negative. He is annoyed that about not being able to play," the Roma manager said.
Roma are currently nine points behind Inter
