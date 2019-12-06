Parliament approves Armenia's budget for 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly on Friday, December 6 approved Armenia's budget for 2020, with 77 lawmakers voting in favor and 37 against.

The budget predicts a growth of 4.9% for the coming year, while deficit is projected at AMD 160.7 billion.

According to the draft law, revenues amount to AMD 1.69 trillion, while expenditures total AMD 1.85 trillion.

Ahead of the vote on Friday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has purchased “unprecedented amount of weapons and ammunition”.

The PM described the budget as revolutionary.