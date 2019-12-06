Climate change is causing birds to become smaller – study
December 6, 2019 - 15:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For almost four decades, ornithologist David Willard has collected and measured Chicago's dead bird population. His data shows a concerning trend: North America's migratory birds have been shrinking over time.
According to a study published in the journal Ecology Letters, birds' legs are getting shorter, their wings are getting longer and they've been losing weight. Willard and his colleagues say climate change is to blame, CBS reports.
The scientists believe that as temperatures rise, the birds are shrinking to adapt. Animals that live in cold climates tend to be larger than animals that live in warmer areas, because they use the extra weight to stay warm.
"As the breeding grounds of these birds are getting warmer, it may be advantageous to be smaller," Willard said.
Willard has been studying the Windy City's birds in a Field Museum lab since 1978. All of the birds he and volunteers have collected died after flying into buildings. Hundreds of millions of birds are estimated to die in building collisions every year.
Top stories
The public learnt about the mass torture in 2019, when the details of the case gradually began to be revealed.
The Babakyar mountains includes territory from all the South Caucasian countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Tuesday, October 29 to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia FM briefs EU Special Representative on Karabakh talks Mnatsakanyan has unveiled Armenia's priorities in the process of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
Yerevan Councilmember takes infant baby to work A member of the My Step party, Gayane Vardanyan took her infant child to work at the Yerevan City Council.
Aspirin use may reduce cancer, all-cause mortality in older adults Aspirin use three or more times per week is associated with reductions in all-cause, cancer mortality among seniors.
Unknown rockets target Iraqi base that hosts U.S. troops - report The Balad Airbase hosts US troops and contractors; it is located approximately 80 km north of Baghdad.