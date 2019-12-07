Armenia commemorating 31st anniv. of devastating earthquake
December 7, 2019 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is commemorating the 31st anniversary of the devastating earthquake that hit the northwestern regions of the country on December 7, 1988.
31 years ago today, at 11:41 am local time, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook northwestern Armenia followed by a magnitude 5.8 aftershock four minutes later. In the epicenter, the village of Nalband, the tremors were reported to measure 10 on the Richter scale.
The earthquake leveled the cities of Spitak and Gyumri, as well as about 60 villages, leaving al least 25,000 people dead, 100,000 wounded and 500,000 homeless.
All material, financial and labor opportunities of the USSR were mobilized for reconstruction work, as 45 thousand builders from all the member states arrived to help reconstruct the areas destroyed. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the restoration program was suspended.
A lot of families still live in inadmissible conditions, spending cold winters in dilapidated buildings or metal containers.
Top stories
"Armenia is on its way to being one of next year’s most talked-about destinations," says the magazine.
Known as the world’s “oldest Christian country,” Armenia is one of the most fascinating places you can visit.
Hayastan all-Armenian Fund hosted its 22nd annual Thanksgiving Day telethon to raise almost $9.9 million.
Garden cemeteries in line with American and European standards will be created in Armenia in 2020.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian memorial vandalized in France An Armenian khachkar has been desecrated in the French commune of Bandol, the Armnenian Embassy in Paris said.
Breathing air in some UK cities as harmful as smoking 160 cigarettes Campaigners have said pollution is now a "public health emergency" and urged the government to enforce stricter rules.
Polar bears crowd Russian village in search for food Polar bears have crowded a village in Russia's far east in search for food, forcing public events to be canceled.
Climate change is causing birds to become smaller – study For almost four decades, ornithologist David Willard has collected and measured Chicago's dead bird population.