Syrian army takes control of new points in country's northeast
December 7, 2019 - 12:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army has taken control of new points along the strategic Hasakah-Aleppo Highway as part of their agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the army units on Friday expanded their deployment in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, fortifying new points west of the Tal Tamr District.
SANA’s reporter in Hasakah said army units expanded their deployment in governorate’s northwestern country, taking control of new points around the Leylan crossroads west of Tal Tamr.
The latest deployment came at the same time the Turkish-backed militants began to re-target the Syrian Army’s positions near Tal Tamr.
Photo. Reuters
