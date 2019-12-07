130 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
December 7, 2019 - 13:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 130ceasefire violations - some 1000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from December 1 to 7, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on contact line and protecting their positions.
