130 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

December 7, 2019 - 13:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 130ceasefire violations - some 1000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from December 1 to 7, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on contact line and protecting their positions.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

