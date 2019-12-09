Senate "very likely" to pass Armenian Genocide bill in coming weeks (video)
December 9, 2019 - 13:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Senate is "very likely" to pass the Armenian Genocide Resolution in the coming weeks, Senator Ted Cruz told NBC’s "Meet the Press".
“We are likely to finally acknowledge the horrific Armenian Genocide, which I have been fighting for years to do,” Sen. Cruz said.
S.Res. 150 was introduced in Senate by Senators Bob Menendez and Cruz in April.
An overwhelming 405-11 vote on H.Res.296 saw the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. House of Representatives on October 29. The move was long-anticipated and much coveted, especially given that past attempts were thwarted by concerns that it could damage relations with Turkey, a NATO ally.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
