PanARMENIAN.Net - The Senate is "very likely" to pass the Armenian Genocide Resolution in the coming weeks, Senator Ted Cruz told NBC’s "Meet the Press".

“We are likely to finally acknowledge the horrific Armenian Genocide, which I have been fighting for years to do,” Sen. Cruz said.

S.Res. 150 was introduced in Senate by Senators Bob Menendez and Cruz in April.

An overwhelming 405-11 vote on H.Res.296 saw the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. House of Representatives on October 29. The move was long-anticipated and much coveted, especially given that past attempts were thwarted by concerns that it could damage relations with Turkey, a NATO ally.