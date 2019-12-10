Steven Zaillian nominated for Golden Globe award

Steven Zaillian nominated for Golden Globe award
December 10, 2019 - 10:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - American screenwriter of Armenian descent Steven Zaillian has been nominated for a Golden Globe award for "The Irishman".

The nominees for the the upcoming 77th annual Golden Globes were revealed on Monday, December 9.

Besides Zaillian, Martin Scorsese got a directing nomination for "The Irishman", alongside supporting actors Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Zaillian won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA Award for his screenplay "Schindler's List" (1993) and has also earned Oscar nominations for "Awakenings", "Gangs of New York" and "Moneyball."

