Minister: Armenia not considering new nuclear plant in the near future

PanARMENIAN.Net - Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan told reporters on Tuesday, December 10 that Armenia is not considering a new nuclear power plant for the near future.

“Currently Russia, Korea, the United States have projects of small capacity nuclear plants but they haven't been launched yet," the Minister said.

"I do not exclude that at some point after their launch Armenia may consider such an issue but the [current] power unit can operate at least until 2026 and up to 2036.”

Asked whether Armenia is nurturing the idea to exploit the energy unit until 2036, Papikyan said he doesn't want to run ahead but such an option was possible.

In February, Rosatom delivered a turbo-generator to the Armenian nuclear power plant in Metsamor.

That was the second turbine generator supplied to the NPP in the town of Metsamor as part of the project to extend the service life of the plant.