Ex-President’s nephew to be extradited to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Czech Republic has satisfied a request submitted by the Prosecutor General of Armenia to extradite Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of former President Serzh Sargsyan, to Armenia.

Narek Sarsgsyan is charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, arms, explosives, as well as illegal drug circulation.

The Armenian Prosecutor General’s office has ordered the Armenian police to organize Sargsyan’s return to the country.

Sargsyan was discovered and arrested in Prague in 2018. He held a false passport which identified him as a citizen of Guatemala named Franklin Gonzales.

In July 2018, he was declared internationally wanted.