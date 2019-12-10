Poll: 76% of Armenians think violence against women is unacceptable
December 10, 2019 - 17:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 76% of Armenians believe that any form of violence against women is unacceptable and shall be punished by law, and a further 20% somewhat agree with the statement, a new nationwide poll of Armenia by the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) Center for Insights in Survey Research shows.
Data was collected throughout Armenia between September 20 and October 13, 2019, through face-to-face interviews in respondents’ homes. The sample consisted of 1,200 permanent residents of Armenia older than the age of 18 and eligible to vote. It is representative of the general population by age, gender and region.
90% of respondents say the state shall abolish laws and practices that discriminate against women.
More than 80% believe that prejudices and all other practices which are based on the idea of the inferiority of women to men should be abolished too.
The report also shed light on the level of trust that Armenians have in the current authorities and their thoughts on fighting corruption in the country.
Top stories
Pashinyan laid flowers at the memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of genocide throughout the world.
A member of the My Step party, Gayane Vardanyan took her infant child to work at the Yerevan City Council.
"Armenia is on its way to being one of next year’s most talked-about destinations," says the magazine.
Known as the world’s “oldest Christian country,” Armenia is one of the most fascinating places you can visit.
Partner news
Latest news
New software tool uses AI to help doctors identify cancer cells - report As there are usually millions of cells in a tissue sample, a pathologist can only analyze so many slides in a day.
Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at 61 Marie Fredriksson, as the singer of Roxette, was one of the most recognisable voices in 1980s and 90s pop.
Ex-President’s nephew to be extradited to Armenia Sarsgsyan is charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, as well as illegal drug circulation.
Former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov dies aged 83 Former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov has passed away at the age of 83 in Europe, a source has said.