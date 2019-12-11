Number of trips to Armenia from Russia grew by 24%
December 11, 2019 - 11:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of trips to Armenia from Russia increased by 24% in the first nine months of 2019, Turstat analytical agency has revealed.
The agency has unveiled a rating of countries popular among Russians in January-September.
The country ranks 21st in the list of the most popular destinations, with more than 400,000 Russians traveling to Armenia in the reporting period.
Turkey, Finland and Kazakhstan are the most popular destinations for Russians, as 35 million people traveled abroad in 2019.
