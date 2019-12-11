Armenian Genocide Museum unveils 2020 Lemkin Scholarshiп

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation is offering a new scholarship program, the 2020 Lemkin Scholarship, for young foreign researchers and PhD candidates. The Raphael Lemkin scholarship is intended to extend research on the Armenian Genocide, promote multilayered research of the theme, and engage young scientists.

The program will allow one foreign PhD student or young researcher – who is no older than 40-years-old, specializes in the field of genocide research, and is working on their doctoral thesis – to spend one month in Armenia and conduct their research at the archives of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, as well as other local scientific institutions and libraries.

The duration of the scholarship is one month. The AGMI Foundation will cover travel and accommodation expenses.

The deadline for application is February 15, 2020. The winner of the scholarship will be announced on March 1, 2020.

At the end of the program, the scholarship holder is required to complete a report and present a summary of the work done within the month. They will also submit an article as a result of said research to be considered for publication in the International Journal of Armenian Genocide Studies within one year from the end of their visit to Armenia.

A round-table discussion with the Armenian specialists and the AGMI Foundation researchers will be organized during the program with the scholarship holder. The program will run from April 1.