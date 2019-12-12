Dutch House of Representatives ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

Dutch House of Representatives ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
December 12, 2019 - 14:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Dutch House of Representatives has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between the European Union and Armenia in late 2017, according to the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands.

The decision was reached without debate and vote, the Embassy said in a Facebook post.

The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for Armenia and the EU to work together for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.

The deal will broaden and deepen the EU’s relationship with Armenia and provide for closer cooperation in economic, trade and political areas in addition to enhanced sectoral policies.

The CEPA has now been ratified by 17 of the 28 EU member states.

