Armenia PM: Senate’s historic vote is a victory of justice and truth
December 13, 2019 - 11:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described the U.S. Senate’s decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide as “historic” and “a victory of justice and truth”.

“The U.S. Senate unanimously voted to recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide,” Pashinyan said on social media.

“On behalf of the Armenian people worldwide, I express our profound appreciation to the Senate for this landmark legislation.”

The Senate passed the resolution on Thursday, December 12.

Sen. Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Armenian Genocide, by consent.

"We have just passed the Armenian genocide resolution ... and it is fitting and appropriate that the Senate stands on the right side of history in doing so. It commemorates the truth of the Armenian genocide," Menendez said from the Senate floor.

The move comes after three GOP senators previously blocked passage of the resolution amid pressure from the White House, which argued that it would undercut negotiations between Washington and Ankara, which vehemently opposes recognizing the killing of 1.5 million Armenians as genocide.

