More than $2.2 million raised at Armenian American Museum Gala
December 13, 2019 - 11:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than $2.2 million was raised at the 2nd Annual Armenian American Museum Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Hundreds of supporters, community leaders, and public officials attended the signature event of the year to celebrate and support the landmark project as it approaches its historic groundbreaking year.
The distinguished honorees of the 2nd Annual Gala included Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck Senior Partner Kenneth L. Khachigian, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and former U.S. Secretary of Navy and Assistant Secretary of Defense Paul R. Ignatius.
Major Gala sponsors included Bank of America, Mr. & Mrs. Vartan and Janet Barsoumian, Dickranian Foundation, GASKA Alliance Foundation, Glumac, JHM Charitable Foundation, Mr. & Mrs. Timmy and Seda Mardirossian, Massis Kabob, Mgrublian Center for Human Rights, New York Life Southern California, Mr. & Mrs. Bedros and Anna Oruncakciel, and Mr. Chris Pogosyan.
