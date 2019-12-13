Turkish-Armenian writer among Davutoglu party co-founders

Turkish-Armenian writer among Davutoglu party co-founders
December 13, 2019 - 15:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former premier of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu launched a new party on Friday, December 13, Ermenihaber.am reports.

Interestingly, Turkish journalist, writer and columnist of Armenian descent Etyen Mahçupyan is among the 154 co-founders of the Future Party ("Gelecek Partisi" in Turkish).

Davutoglu served as prime minister between 2014 to 2016 and chairman of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party. In his opening remarks, though, he said the new party would stand against "cult of the leader" politics/

In October 2014, Mahçupyan was appointed as the senior advisor to then Prime Minister Davutoglu. It was the first time in Modern Turkish history that a minority of Armenian descent was appointed to such a critical position. He technically retired from this position in March 2015. The announcement came a day after he openly acknowledged the Armenian Genocide. However he stated that his departure had nothing to do with the row. He said he retired in March due to the mandatory retirement age for civil servants, and has kept advising Davutoglu afterwards informally.

Related links:
Ermenihaber.am. Էթյեն Մահչուփյանը՝ Ահմեթ Դավութօղլուի կուսակցության համահիմնադիր
 Top stories
U.S. Senate recognizes Armenian GenocideU.S. Senate recognizes Armenian Genocide
Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Genocide, by consent.
Dutch House of Representatives ratifies Armenia-EU agreementDutch House of Representatives ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for the sides to work for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
Bishop Sahak Mashalian elected as Armenian Patriarch of ConstantinopleBishop Sahak Mashalian elected as Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople
Bishop Sahak Mashalian was elected the 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on December 11.
Armenia votes against UN resolution on CrimeaArmenia votes against UN resolution on Crimea
Armenia voted against the resolution urging the withdrawal of Russian forces from Crimea “without delay.”
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Pope offers support to Syrian Armenians after priest’s murder
Bloomberg: Erdogan should recognize the Armenian Genocide
Armenian journalists will reportedly visit Azerbaijan
What comes next after U.S. House recognition of Armenian Genocide
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Metabolic adaptation ensures survival of colon cancer cells The researchers intend to investigate the strategy in more detail in cancer cells and animal experiments.
Armenia says no document on Karabakh negotiations table The Armenian Foreign Ministry claims that no document is currently on the table of negotiations.
Wizz Air could start flying to Armenia soon Wizz Air Corporate Communications Manager Andras Rado is giving a press conference in Yerevan on December 16.
Boris Johnson's Conservative Party wins majority in UK vote The result is a vindication of Johnson's strategy to campaign on a single promise to "get Brexit done."