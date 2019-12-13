Armenia says no document on Karabakh negotiations table

Armenia says no document on Karabakh negotiations table
December 13, 2019 - 16:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry claims that no document is currently on the table of negotiations over the peaceful settlement of the Nagonor Karabakh conflict, Aysor.am reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has said there is no alternative to the negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, adding that “concrete and real moments” are being discussed with the Armenian Foreign Minister.

In an interview with the Azerbaijani television channel CBC, Mammadyarov noted that during the negotiations various documents have appeared from the Armenian side, the last of which being "the Lavrov Plan".

But Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Friday, December 13 that no concrete document is being discussed at this stage.

“I would not like to think that it was a technical mistake by them, as it is not clear what Mr Mammadyarov was talking about,” Naghdalyan said.

