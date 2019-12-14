Artsakh leader, OSCE envoy discuss conflict

Joe Biden applauds Senate's Armenian Genocide resolution Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama. Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.

Time-restricted dieting can lead to weight loss if your first meal is at 8 a.m., your last calories for the day will need to be consumed by 6 p.m. if your first meal is at 8 a.m., your last calories for the day will need to be consumed by 6 p.m.

140 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on contact line and protecting their positions. The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on contact line and protecting their positions.