Artsakh leader, OSCE envoy discuss conflict
December 14, 2019 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan received personalrepresentative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.
The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.
Top stories
Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Genocide, by consent.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for the sides to work for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
Bishop Sahak Mashalian was elected the 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on December 11.
Armenia voted against the resolution urging the withdrawal of Russian forces from Crimea “without delay.”
Partner news
Latest news
Joe Biden applauds Senate's Armenian Genocide resolution Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
Time-restricted dieting can lead to weight loss if your first meal is at 8 a.m., your last calories for the day will need to be consumed by 6 p.m.
140 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on contact line and protecting their positions.
US recognition of Armenian Genocide "will foil Turkey’s massacre of Kurds" According to SDF officials, about 400,000 people have been displaced as a result of Operation Peace Spring.