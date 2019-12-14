Belgium completes ratification of Armenia-EU agreement
December 14, 2019 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - the last 9th State body of Belgium – the Brussels Capital Parliament – approved the Armenia-EU agreement on Friday, December 13
The internal procedure for the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement has now been completed in Belgium.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for Armenia and the EU to work together for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
The deal will broaden and deepen the EU’s relationship with Armenia and provide for closer cooperation in economic, trade and political areas in addition to enhanced sectoral policies.
The CEPA has now been ratified by the majority of EU member states.
