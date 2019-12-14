140 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

December 14, 2019 - 14:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 140 ceasefire violations - more than 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from December 8 to 14, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on contact line and protecting their positions.

IRI: 55% of Armenians say would to vote for ruling party
The poll shows that 55% of Armenians would vote for My Step if national elections were held next Sunday.
Armenia leaders visit Genocide memorial
Pashinyan laid flowers at the memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of genocide throughout the world.
Yerevan Councilmember takes infant baby to work
A member of the My Step party, Gayane Vardanyan took her infant child to work at the Yerevan City Council.
Condé Nast Traveler names Armenia a top destination for 2020
"Armenia is on its way to being one of next year’s most talked-about destinations," says the magazine.
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

IAEA rates Armenia's nuclear security level at 3.82 out of 4
Armenia leads Warrior of Peace competition of Int’l Army Games
Armenian Defense Minister traveling to Moscow
Lydian Armenia: Criminal case over hooliganism, arrogation launched
Joe Biden applauds Senate's Armenian Genocide resolution Joe Biden served as the United States Vice President in the administration of Barack Obama.
Time-restricted dieting can lead to weight loss if your first meal is at 8 a.m., your last calories for the day will need to be consumed by 6 p.m.
Turkey summons U.S. envoy over Armenian Genocide recognition Turkey has summoned the U.S. ambassador over a resolution passed by the Senate recognizing the Genocide.
US recognition of Armenian Genocide "will foil Turkey’s massacre of Kurds" According to SDF officials, about 400,000 people have been displaced as a result of Operation Peace Spring.