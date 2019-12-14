140 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
December 14, 2019 - 14:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 140 ceasefire violations - more than 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from December 8 to 14, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on contact line and protecting their positions.
