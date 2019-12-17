AtlasGlobal resuming Yerevan-Istanbul flights

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish carrier AtlasGlobal is preparing to restore services, including Yerevan–Istanbul flights, after re-opening its reservations system after a month-long suspension, the company has revealed.

The booking engine has been re-opened, and while most flights will be restored from the morning of December 21, the first flight from Istanbul to the Armenian capital is scheduled for December 22.

AtlasGlobal temporarily halted services on 26 November after admitting to financial difficulties.

The company said back then that they have "have entered a new phase of restructuring" their operations.

Its fleet comprises a mix of Airbus A330-200s and Airbus single-aisle types. The airline operates to a range of destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.