AtlasGlobal resuming Yerevan-Istanbul flights
December 17, 2019 - 15:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish carrier AtlasGlobal is preparing to restore services, including Yerevan–Istanbul flights, after re-opening its reservations system after a month-long suspension, the company has revealed.
The booking engine has been re-opened, and while most flights will be restored from the morning of December 21, the first flight from Istanbul to the Armenian capital is scheduled for December 22.
AtlasGlobal temporarily halted services on 26 November after admitting to financial difficulties.
The company said back then that they have "have entered a new phase of restructuring" their operations.
Its fleet comprises a mix of Airbus A330-200s and Airbus single-aisle types. The airline operates to a range of destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
Top stories
Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Genocide, by consent.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for the sides to work for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
Bishop Sahak Mashalian was elected the 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on December 11.
Armenia voted against the resolution urging the withdrawal of Russian forces from Crimea “without delay.”
Partner news
Latest news
Fine art from Gerard Cafesjian's collection to be auctioned off Andrew Jones Auctions will kick off the year with a special sale dedicated to fine art from the collection of Cafesjian.
49 journalists were murdered in 2019 – report Forty-nine journalists were killed this year, 57 are being held hostage and 389 are currently in prison
Sydney police offer $1 mln in Turkish diplomat's assassination case Turkish Consul-General Sarik Ariyak and his bodyguard were shot outside a house on Portland Street.
Armenia GDP growth remains strong, says World bank Armenia's GDP grew by a strong 7.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, the World Bank said.