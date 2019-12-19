440km of roads built, rehabilitated in Armenia over the past year
December 19, 2019 - 11:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 440 kilometers of roads in Armenia have been built and rehabilitated over the past year, the same length of roads repaired in 2013–2017, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.
Pashinyan said his government has “virtually done as much work in one year as the previous authorities did in 5 years.”
The Prime Minister noted that his team has also been able to decrease the cost of road construction by two and a half times.
