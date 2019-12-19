Half of U.S. visa applicants from Armenia were denied in 2019
December 19, 2019 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Half of the Armenian citizens who applied for a United States visitor visa in 2019 got rejections, as did those from Ukraine, Cuba, Iraq, Kenya, Moldova and Pakistan.
At the same time, however, only a quarter of Azerbaijani citizens who sought tourist visas to the U.S. were denied in the reporting period, the Armenian service of the Voice of America reports.
Over 60% of applicants from Georgia, Congo, Haiti, Honduras, Nigeria, Tajikistan, and more than two thirds of those from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and some other countries are denied visas, official data reveals.
Applicants from South Korea, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau were all rejected, while 95% of those from Argentina, Cyprus, Hong Kong and Kuwait were granted visas.
Top stories
Bob Menendez passed the resolution, which provides "official recognition and remembrance" of the Genocide, by consent.
The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for the sides to work for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.
Bishop Sahak Mashalian was elected the 85th Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on December 11.
Armenia voted against the resolution urging the withdrawal of Russian forces from Crimea “without delay.”
Partner news
Latest news
Lawn-mowing reduction could boost wildlife, save money Rewilding gardens may be growing in popularity but even a modest reduction in lawn mowing can boost wildlife.
Armenian filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan selected for Berlinale Talents Avetisyan has been selected from over 3,400 applicants from 134 countries to attend the Berlinale Talents.
UN adopts updated resolution to safeguard human rights in Crimea The UN General Assembly on December 18 adopted a draft resolution seeking protection of human rights in Crimea.
440km of roads built, rehabilitated in Armenia over the past year Pashinyan said his government has “done as much work in one year as the previous authorities did in 5 years.”