Half of U.S. visa applicants from Armenia were denied in 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net - Half of the Armenian citizens who applied for a United States visitor visa in 2019 got rejections, as did those from Ukraine, Cuba, Iraq, Kenya, Moldova and Pakistan.

At the same time, however, only a quarter of Azerbaijani citizens who sought tourist visas to the U.S. were denied in the reporting period, the Armenian service of the Voice of America reports.

Over 60% of applicants from Georgia, Congo, Haiti, Honduras, Nigeria, Tajikistan, and more than two thirds of those from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and some other countries are denied visas, official data reveals.

Applicants from South Korea, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau were all rejected, while 95% of those from Argentina, Cyprus, Hong Kong and Kuwait were granted visas.